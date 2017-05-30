No hay duda de que The Witcher 3 es una auténtica maravilla a nivel técnico, incluso a pesar del evidente recorte gráfico que aplicó CD Projekt RED. Más allá del apartado gráfico destaca especialmente la música dinámica del juego, compuesta por un elenco de temas muy bien elegidos que dan forma a una banda sonora única que será portada a vinilo.
Está confirmado oficialmente y se trata de un proyecto conjunto que han llevado a cabo los desarrolladores del juego con la firma SPACELAB 9, conocida por ofrecer una amplia colección de vinilos con bandas sonoras de algunos de los juegos más importantes de la historia.
La banda sonora de The Witcher 3 llegará en un doble LP bajo el título de “The Butcher of Blaviken” (El Carnicero de Balviken), que sumará un total de 35 canciones extraídas del juego original.
Junto a esa edición estándar se ofrecerá otra especial que incluirá un tercer disco con 11 temas sacados de la expansión “Hearts of Stone” (Corazones de Piedra).
Su disponibilidad ha sido confirmada para la próxima semana (día 2 de junio). Sabemos que la edición estándar con dos vinilos tendrá un precio de 29,99 dólares, pero desconocemos el precio de la edición especial de coleccionista que incluirá tres discos.
Antes de terminar os dejamos un listado con los títulos de todos los temas:
Disco 1 – Cara A
- The Trail
- Geralt of Rivia
- Eredin, King of the Hunt
- Wake Up, Ciri
- Aen Seidhe
- Commanding the Fury
- Emhyr var Emreis
- Spikeroog
Disco 1 -Cara B
- Silver for Monsters (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- The Nightingale (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- City of Intrigues
- The Hunter’s Path
- Widow-maker
- The Vagabond
- … Steel for Humans (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- Fate Calls
- Drink Up, There’s More!
Disco 2 – Cara A
- After the Storm
- Cloak and Dagger (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- Blood on the Cobblestones
- Farewell, Old Friend
- The Song of the Sword-Dancer (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- The Hunt is Coming
- The Fields of Ard Skellig
- Ladies of the Woods
- I Name Thee Dea (…)
Disco 2 – Cara B
- In The Giant’s Shadow
- Merchants of Novigrad
- A Story You Won’t Believe (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- Go for it
- The Wolf and the Swallow
- Like a Wounded Animal
- Words on Wind
- On Thin Ice
- Hunt or Be Hunted
Disco 3 – Cara A
- Hearts of Stone
- Go Back Whence You Came
- You’re Immortal? (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- Evil’s Soft First Touches
- Dead Man’s Party (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- Mystery Man
Disc 3 – Cara B
- Breaking In
- Whatsoever a Man Soweth
- The House of the Borsodis
- The Temple of Lilvani
- A Gifted Man Brings Gifts Galore