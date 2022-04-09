Noticias
BAFTA Games Awards 2022: todos los ganadores y nominados de los premios gaming
Además de los The Game Awards de finales de año, seguimos contando con otros grandes eventos dentro de la escena del videojuego. Y es que este fin de semana ha tenido lugar la decimoctava gala de los BAFTA Games Awards 2022, una gala organizada por la la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión (más conocida como BAFTA) en el que la cultura del videojuego es la gran protagonista, premiando la excelencia en este sector y los últimos títulos publicados durante el último año.
Con una ceremonia celebrada en el Queen Elizabeth Hall de Londres, bajo una asistencia parcial sin público, limitada tan sólo a los propios galardonados y nominados, estos premios otorgaron su preciado galardón del Game of the Year (GOTY) a Returnal, que lejos de quedarse con este único premio, logró acumular hasta cuatro galardones, siendo sin duda el gran ganador de la noche.
Sin embargo, hubo otros premiados durante la noche, destacando tanto títulos AAA de grandes compañías como algunas propuestas indies realmente innovadoras. Así pues, a continuación podréis encontrar un listado completo con los ganadores y nominados de cada una de las secciones premiadas en estos BAFTA Games Awards 2022:
Mejor Juego: GOTY BAFTA Games Awards 2022
- Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor animación
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Call Of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Hunter Schmidt – Ember Lab LLC/ Ember Lab LLC)
- Life Is Strange: True Colors (Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)
Mejor apartado artístico
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom/Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor audio
- Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)
- Call Of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard)
- Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy (Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix)
Mejor juego británico
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital)
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
- Fights in Tight Spaces (Ground Shatter/Mode7)
- Overboard! (Jon Ingold, Tom Kail, Joseph Humfrey – inkle/ inkle)
- Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
Mejor juego debut
- TOEM (Something We Made/ Something We Made)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)
- Eastward (Pixpil/Chucklefish)
- The Forgotten City (Nick Pearce, Alexander Goss, John Eyre – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
- Genesis Noir (Evan Anthony, Jeremy Abel – Feral Cat Den/Fellow Traveller)
- Maquette (Graceful Decay/Annapurna Interactive)
Mejor juego en evolución
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games/Hello Games)
- Among Us (Innersloth/Innersloth)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
- Disco Elysium – THE FINAL CUT (ZA/UM/ZA/UM)
- Fortnite (Epic Games/Epic Games, People Can Fly)
Mejor juego familiar
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/FINJI)
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Mario Party Ssuperstars (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Unpacking (Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff van Dyck – Witch Beam/Humble Games)
Mejor juego más allá del entretenimiento
- Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo games/ustwo games/Plug In Digital)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/FINJI)
- Game Builder Garage (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)
Mejor diseño de juego
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)
- Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor multijugador
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Call Of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hell Let Loose (Black Matter/Team17)
Mejor música
- Returnal (Bobby Krlic, Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Deathloop (Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)
- Psychonauts 2 (Peter McConnell – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Scott Hanau, Wataru Hokoyama, Mark Mothersbaugh – Insomniac Games/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor narrativa
- Unpacking (Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Annie VanderMeer – Witch Beam/Humble Games)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)
- Life Is Strange: True Colors (Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy (Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix)
- Psychonauts 2 (Tim Schafer – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)
- Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor IP Original
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)
- Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
- Insryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)
- Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Unpacking (Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff van Dyck – Witch Beam/Humble Games)
Mejor apartado técnico
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive/IO Interactive)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom/Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
EE GOTY BAFTA Games Awards 2022 (Mejor juego votado por el público)
- Unpacking (Witch Beam/Humble Games)
- Chicory: A Colorful Take (Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/FINJI)
- Dathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)
- Metroid Dread (Nintendo & MercurySteam, Nintendo)