A Fondo
Disney+ confirma 629 películas y series, y un catalogo todavía en aumento
A tan sólo un mes de su lanzamiento en Estados Unidos, Canadá y Holanda, y pese a que ya habíamos podido ver un primer adelanto sobre qué esperar de su catálogo, Disney ha publicado uno de los hilos más largos de twitter en el que ha mostrado más de 600 títulos clásicos y actuales con los que debutará su plataforma de vídeo Disney+.
Por suerte, no hace falta hacer el scroll completo a través de todas estas auto-respuestas, ya que, además del listado que os ofrecemos a continuación, la propia compañía también ha lanzado un contundente vídeo recopilatorio con algunos de los estrenos más conocidos y esperados.
It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.
Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) 14 de octubre de 2019
Sin embargo, ya en este vídeo se avisa que estos contenidos podrían variar según el territorio, por lo que es muy posible que además de no reconocer algunos de títulos estrenados originalmente fuera de nuestro país, estos tampoco lleguen a España tras su lanzamiento en 2020.
Disney
Películas y series
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
- Pinocchio (1940)
- Swiss Family Robinson (1940)
- Fantasia (1940)
- The Reluctant Dragon (1941)
- Dumbo (1941)
- Bambi (1942)
- Saludos Amigos (1943)
- The Three Caballeros (1945)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Fun and Fancy Free (1947)
- Melody Time (1948)
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
- Cinderella (1950)
- Treasure Island (1950)
- Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)
- Peter Pan (1953)
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)
- Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)
- Lady and the Tramp (1955)
- Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)
- Perri (1957)
- Old Yeller (1957)
- The Sign of Zorro (1958)
- Sleeping Beauty (1959)
- The Shaggy Dog (1959)
- Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)
- Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
- Pollyanna (1960)
- Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
- 101 Dalmatians (1961)
- The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- Greyfriars Bobby (1961)
- Babes in Toyland (1961)
- The Prince and the Pauper (1962)
- Almost Angels (1962)
- Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)
- The Incredible Journey (1963)
- The Sword in the Stone (1963)
- Mary Poppins (1964)
- Emil and the Detectives (1964)
- Those Calloways (1965)
- The Sound of Music (1965)
- That Darn Cat! (1965)
- The Ugly Dachshund (1966)
- The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)
- The Jungle Book (1967)
- Blackbeard’s Ghost (1968)
- The Love Bug (1969)
- The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)
- The Aristocats (1970)
- The Barefoot Executive (1971)
- The Million Dollar Duck (1971)
- Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)
- Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)
- The Biscuit Eater (1972)
- Snowball Express (1972)
- Robin Hood (1973)
- Herbie Rides Again (1974)
- The Bears and I (1974)
- The Castaway Cowboy (1974)
- The Strongest Man in the World (1975)
- Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)
- The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)
- Gus (1976)
- Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)
- The Shaggy D.A. (1976)
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
- The Rescuers (1977)
- Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)
- Pete’s Dragon (1977)
- Candleshoe (1977)
- Return From Witch Mountain (1978)
- The Cat From Outer Space (1978)
- The Muppet Movie (1979)
- The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)
- Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)
- The Black Hole (1979)
- Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)
- Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)
- Amy (1981)
- The Great Muppet Caper (1981)
- The Fox and the Hound (1981)
- TRON (1982)
- Return to Oz (1985)
- The Black Cauldron (1985)
- Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)
- The Journey of Natty Gann (1985)
- One Magic Christmas (1985)
- Mr. Boogedy (1986)
- Fuzzbucket (1986)
- Casebusters (1986)
- The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
- Flight of the Navigator (1986)
- The Christmas Star (1986)
- Benji the Hunted (1987)
- DuckTales (1987)
- Three Men and a Baby (1987)
- The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988)
- Willow (1988)
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
- Oliver & Company (1988)
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
- Turner & Hooch (1989)
- Cheetah (1989)
- The Little Mermaid (1989)
- Ducktales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)
- TaleSpin (1990)
- The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
- Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)
- White Fang (1991)
- Shipwrecked (1991)
- The Rocketeer (1991)
- Darkwing Duck (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Newsies (1992)
- Sister Act (1992)
- Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)
- Goof Troop (1992)
- The Little Mermaid – Series (1992)
- Aladdin (1992)
- The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
- The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)
- The Sandlot (1993)
- Life With Mikey (1993)
- Rookie of the Year (1993)
- Hocus Pocus (1993)
- Bonkers (1993)
- Boy Meets World (1993)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- The Three Musketeers (1993)
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)
- Iron Will (1994)
- Blank Check (1994)
- Thumbelina (1994)
- The Return of Jafar (1994)
- The Lion King (1994)
- Camp Nowhere (1994)
- Gargoyles (1994)
- The Santa Clause (1994)
- Heavyweights (1995)
- Tall Tale (1995)
- A Goofy Movie (1995)
- While You Were Sleeping (1995)
- Pocahontas (1995)
- Operation Dumbo Drop (1995
- A Kid in King Arthur’s Court (1995)
- Timon & Pumbaa (1995)
- Toy Story (1995)
- Tom and Huck (1995)
- Muppet Treasure Island (1996)
- James and the Giant Peach (1996)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
- Kazaam (1996)
- Jack (1996)
- Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)
- First Kid (1996)
- Quack Pack (1996)
- Mighty Ducks – Series (1996)
- 101 Dalmatians (1996)
- That Darn Cat (1997)
- Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)
- Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997)
- Smart Guy (1997)
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1997)
- Hercules (1997)
- Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)
- Recess (1997)
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)
- Flubber (1997)
- Ruby Bridges (1998)
- Belle’s Magical World (1998)
- Meet the Deedles (1998)
- Miracle at Midnight (1998)
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (1998)
- Mulan (1998)
- You Lucky Dog (1998)
- The Parent Trap (1998)
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)
- Brink! (1998)
- Hercules – Series (1998)
- The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story (1998)
- Out of the Box (1998)
- Halloweentown (1998)
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998)
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
- A Bug’s Life (1998)
- Mighty Joe Young (1998)
- So Weird (1999)
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)
- My Favorite Martian (1999)
- Doug’s 1st Movie (1999)
- 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
- Can of Worms (1999)
- The Thirteenth Year (1999)
- Smart House (1999)
- Inspector Gadget (1999)
- Johnny Tsunami (1999)
- Genius (1999)
- Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)
- Annie (1999)
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999)
- Horse Sense (1999)
- Toy Story 2 (1999)
- Fantasia 2000 (2000)
- Up, Up and Away (2000)
- The Color of Friendship (2000)
- The Tigger Movie (2000)
- An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)
- Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale (2000)
- Alley Cats Strike (2000)
- Rip Girls (2000)
- Miracle in Lane 2 (2000)
- Dinosaur (2000)
- Stepsister From Planet Weird (2000)
- Even Stevens (2000)
- The Kid (2000)
- Ready to Run (2000)
- Quints (2000)
- The Other Me (2000)
- The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)
- Remember the Titans (2000)
- Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)
- Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)
- 102 Dalmatians (2000)
- The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)
- The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
- Zenon: The Zequel (2001)
- Lizzie McGuire (2001)
- The Book of Pooh (2001)
- Recess: School’s Out (2001)
- Motocrossed (2001)
- Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure (2001)
- The Luck of the Irish (2001)
- Hounded (2001)
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
- The Jennie Project (2001)
- The Princess Diaries (2001)
- Jumping Ship (2001)
- The Poof Point (2001)
- Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)
- Monsters, Inc. (2001)
- ‘Twas the Night (2001)
- Three Days (2001)
- Snow Dogs (2002)
- Double Teamed (2002)
- Return to Never Land (2002)
- Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)
- Cadet Kelly (2002)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)
- Tru Confessions (2002)
- The Rookie (2002)
- Kim Possible (2002)
- Lilo & Stitch (2002)
- Get a Clue (2002)
- Tarzan & Jane (2002)
- The Country Bears (2002)
- Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)
- A Ring of Endless Light (2002)
- The Scream Team (2002)
- Tuck Everlasting (2002)
- The Santa Clause 2 (2002)
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)
- Treasure Planet (2002)
- You Wish! (2003)
- That’s So Raven (2003)
- 101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)
- The Jungle Book 2 (2003)
- Inspector Gadget 2 (2003)
- Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)
- Right on Track (2003)
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)
- Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)
- Finding Nemo (2003)
- The Even Stevens Movie (2003)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
- Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- The Cheetah Girls (2003)
- Stitch! The Movie (2003)
- Deep Blue (2003)
- Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003)
- Brother Bear (2003)
- Full-Court Miracle (2003)
- The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- Recess: All Growed Down (2003)
- Recess: Taking the 5th Grade (2003)
- The Young Black Stallion (2003)
- Pixel Perfect (2004)
- Teacher’s Pet (2004)
- Miracle (2004)
- The Lion King 1½ (2004)
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)
- Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)
- Going to the Mat (2004)
- Home on the Range (2004)
- Zenon: Z3 (2004)
- Phil of the Future (2004)
- America’s Heart and Soul (2004)
- Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)
- Tiger Cruise (2004)
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)
- Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)
- Halloweentown High (2004)
- The Incredibles (2004)
- Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)
- Now You See It… (2005)
- Aliens of the Deep (2005)
- Mulan II (2005)
- Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)
- The Pacifier (2005)
- Millions (2005)
- Buffalo Dreams (2005)
- Ice Princess (2005)
- The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005)
- Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)
- Go Figure (2005)
- Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)
- Life Is Ruff (2005)
- Valiant (2005)
- The Proud Family Movie (2005)
- Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)
- The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)
- Little Einsteins (2005)
- Twitches (2005)
- Chicken Little (2005)
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
- Once Upon a Mattress (2005)
- Kronk’s New Groove (2005)
- High School Musical (2006)
- Roving Mars (2006)
- The Emperor’s New School (2006)
- Bambi II (2006)
- Eight Below (2006)
- The Shaggy Dog (2006)
- Cow Belles (2006)
- Hannah Montana (2006)
- The Wild (2006)
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006)
- Cars (2006)
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)
- Leroy & Stitch (2006)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)
- Read It and Weep (2006)
- The Replacements (2006)
- Invincible (2006)
- The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)
- Brother Bear 2 (2006)
- Handy Manny (2006)
- Return to Halloweentown (2006)
- Flicka (2006)
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)
- The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)
- Jump In! (2007)
- Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)
- Meet the Robinsons (2007)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)
- My Friends Tigger & Pooh (2007)
- Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)
- The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)
- Ratatouille (2007)
- High School Musical 2 (2007)
- Phineas and Ferb (2007)
- The Game Plan (2007)
- Twitches Too (2007)
- Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007)
- Dan in Real Life (2007)
- Snowglobe (2007)
- National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)
- Minutemen (2008)
- Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008)
- College Road Trip (2008)
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)
- Camp Rock (2008)
- WALL•E (2008)
- The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)
- The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)
- The Suite Life on Deck (2008)
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)
- Tinker Bell (2008)
- Bolt (2008)
- Dadnapped (2009)
- Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)
- Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)
- Hatching Pete (2009)
- JONAS (2009)
- Trail of the Panda (2009)
- Princess Protection Program (2009)
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)
- The Princess and the Frog (2009)
- Skyrunners (2009)
- Starstruck (2010)
- Alice in Wonderland (2010)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
- Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)
- Good Luck Charlie (2010)
- Toy Story 3 (2010)
- Den Brother (2010)
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)
- Secretariat (2010)
- Shake It Up (2010)
- Avalon High (2010)
- Tangled (2010)
- TRON: Legacy (2010)
- Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011)
- The Suite Life Movie (2011)
- Lemonade Mouth (2011)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
- Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)
- Kickin’ It (2011)
- Cars 2 (2011)
- Winnie the Pooh (2011)
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)
- Teen Spirit (2011)
- Jessie (2011)
- Geek Charming (2011)
- The Muppets (2011)
- Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011)
- 12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
- Frenemies (2012)
- Lab Rats (2012)
- Violetta (2012)
- TRON: Uprising (2012)
- Let It Shine (2012)
- Gravity Falls (2012)
- Brave (2012)
- Crash & Bernstein (2012)
- Girl vs. Monster (2012)
- Secret of the Wings (2012)
- Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)
- The Mistle-Tones (2012)
- The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)
- Monsters University (2013)
- Teen Beach Movie (2013)
- Super Buddies (2013)
- Frozen (2013)
- Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
- Cloud 9 (2014)
- Muppets Most Wanted (2014)
- Zapped (2014)
- Girl Meets World (2014)
- How to Build a Better Boy (2014)
- The Evermoor Chronicles (2014)
- Big Hero 6 (2014)
- Bad Hair Day (2015)
- Inside Out (2015)
- Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)
- Best Friends Whenever (2015)
- Descendants (2015)
- PJ Masks (2015)
- The Muppets – Series (2015)
- Invisible Sister (2015)
- The Lion Guard (2015)
- The Good Dinosaur (2015)
- The Finest Hours (2016)
- Stuck in the Middle (2016)
- Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016)
- Zootopia (2016)
- Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)
- Adventures in Babysitting (2016)
- Finding Dory (2016)
- Bizaardvark (2016)
- The BFG (2016)
- Elena of Avalor (2016)
- Pete’s Dragon (2016)
- Queen of Katwe (2016)
- Milo Murphy’s Law (2016)
- The Swap (2016)
- Moana (2016)
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017)
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017)
- Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)
- Tangled: The Series (2017)
- Andi Mack (2017)
- Puppy Dog Pals (2017)
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (2017)
- Cars 3 (2017)
- Descendants 2 (2017)
- Raven’s Home (2017)
- Vampirina (2017)
- Big Hero 6: The Series (2017)
- Zombies (2018)
- Muppet Babies (2018)
- Legend of the Three Caballeros (2018)
- Big City Greens (2018)
- Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)
- Freaky Friday (2018)
- Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story (2018)
- Coop & Cami Ask the World (2018)
- Life-Size 2 (2018)
- Sydney to the Max (2019)
- Kim Possible (2019)
- Fast Layne (2019)
- Dumbo (2019)
- Amphibia (2019)
- Encore! (2019)
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019)
- Noelle (2019)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019)
- Lady and the Tramp (2019)
Documentales
- The Living Desert (1953)
- The Vanishing Prairie (1954)
- The African Lion (1955)
- Secrets of Life (1956)
- White Wilderness (1958)
- Jungle Cat (1959)
- Frank and Ollie (1995)
- Sacred Planet (2004)
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (2008)
- Wings of Life (Feature) (2011)
- African Cats (2011)
- Chimpanzee (2012)
- Bears (2014)
- Monkey Kingdom (2015)
- Born in China (2017)
- Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)
- One Day at Disney (2019)
Star Wars
Películas y series
- Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Series (2008)
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2014)
- Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
- Star Wars Resistance (2018)
- LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars (2018)
- The Mandalorian (2019)
Documentales
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)
Marvel
Películas y series
- Spider-Woman (1979)
- Spider-Man – Series (1981)
- Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981)
- X-Men – Series (1992)
- Iron Man – Series (1994)
- Fantastic Four (1994)
- Spider-Man – Series (1994)
- The Incredible Hulk – Series (1996)
- Silver Surfer (1998)
- Spider-Man Unlimited – Series (1999)
- The Avengers: United They Stand (1999)
- X-Men: Evolution – Series (2000)
- Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)
- Iron Man (2008)
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)
- Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)
- The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)
- Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)
- Iron Man 3 (2013)
- Avengers Assemble (2013)
- Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)
- Thor: The Dark World (2013)
- Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe (2014)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
- Ant-Man (2015)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Series (2015)
- Spider-Man – Series (2017)
- Inhumans (2017)
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)
- Captain Marvel (2019)
- Marvel’s Hero Project (2019)
National Geografic
Documentales
- How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)
- Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan (2007)
- Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed (2008)
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale (2009)
- Easter Island Unsolved (2009)
- Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)
- Journey to Shark Eden (2010)
- Great Migrations (2010)
- Brain Games (2011)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011)
- Secrets of the King Cobra (2012)
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (2012)
- Life Below Zero (2013)
- Sharks of Lost Island (2013)
- Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (2014)
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (2014)
- World’s Greatest Dogs (2016)
- Wild Yellowstone (2015)
- Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity (2016)
- Before the Flood (2016)
- Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures (2017)
- Atlantis Rising (2017)
- Origins: The Journey of Humankind (2017)
- Earth Live (2017)
- Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines (2017)
- Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)
- Breaking2 (2017)
- Jane (2017)
- Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron (2017)
- Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special (2017)
- Man Among Cheetahs (2017)
- Planet of the Birds (2018)
- Giants of the Deep Blue (2018)
- Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (2018)
- Into the Okavango (2018)
- Drain the Oceans (2018)
- Science Fair (2018)
- Free Solo (2018)
- Mars: Inside SpaceX (2018)
- Mission to the Sun (2018)
- The Flood (2018)
- Tree Climbing Lions (2018)
- Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)
- Into the Grand Canyon (2019)
- Lost Treasures of the Maya (2019)
- The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)
- Hostile Planet (2019)
- Apollo: Missions to the Moon (2019)
- Uordon Ramsay: Uncharted (2019)
- Kingdom of the White Wolf (2019)
FOX
- The Simpsons (1989)
Disney+ confirma 629 películas y series, y un catalogo todavía en aumento
Bienvenido realme, la marca de smartphones llega oficialmene a Europa
Intel confirma los procesadores de 10 nm para sobremesas
Cómo reducir el consumo de memoria en Chrome
Microsoft muestra las primeras imágenes de uso de Project xCloud
Huawei retoma el lanzamiento del smartphone plegable Mate X
PlayStation 5 llegará en navidad de 2020 y tendrá hardware para trazado de rayos
Microsoft anuncia Windows 10 November 2019 Update
Requisitos de Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, necesitarás 32 GB de RAM
5 ratones gaming baratos que sí merece la pena comprar
Collapse OS, el sistema operativo abierto para sobrevivir al apocalipsis
Precio de PlayStation 5: ¿cuánto debería costar la nueva consola de Sony?
Google dona grandes sumas de dinero a negacionistas del cambio climático
Por qué es importante UEFI, cómo se actualiza y para qué se utiliza
El Senado de EE.UU. confirma la interferencia rusa para hacer presidente a Donald Trump
Nuestros lectores hablan: ¿qué consola debería volver en versión «mini»?
Precio de PlayStation 5: ¿cuánto debería costar la nueva consola de Sony?
Opera 64 estrena bloqueo contra el rastreo y… creador de memes
Top 5 Cupones
Lo más leído
-
A FondoHace 7 días
PlayStation 5 llegará en navidad de 2020 y tendrá hardware para trazado de rayos
-
NoticiasHace 4 días
Microsoft anuncia Windows 10 November 2019 Update
-
NoticiasHace 7 días
Requisitos de Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, necesitarás 32 GB de RAM
-
GuíasHace 6 días
5 ratones gaming baratos que sí merece la pena comprar