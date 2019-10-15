A tan sólo un mes de su lanzamiento en Estados Unidos, Canadá y Holanda, y pese a que ya habíamos podido ver un primer adelanto sobre qué esperar de su catálogo, Disney ha publicado uno de los hilos más largos de twitter en el que ha mostrado más de 600 títulos clásicos y actuales con los que debutará su plataforma de vídeo Disney+.

Por suerte, no hace falta hacer el scroll completo a través de todas estas auto-respuestas, ya que, además del listado que os ofrecemos a continuación, la propia compañía también ha lanzado un contundente vídeo recopilatorio con algunos de los estrenos más conocidos y esperados.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.

Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT

— Disney+ (@disneyplus) 14 de octubre de 2019